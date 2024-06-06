Public urged to keep clear after small shark found dead on Bognor Regis beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for Arun District Council said officers are aware of the ‘Starry Smooth-hound, Mustelus asterias’ and hope to remove it from the area soon. “These are bottom dwellers of our UK shores that like sandy areas and are often found on beaches. It is always sad to see dead marine life but we urge the public to stay away from it as it may be carrying disease. We have arranged for its removal,” they said.
The animal was found by a family visiting Butlin’s on their summer holiday. Speaking to Sussex World, they said they could hardly believe what they found: “The shark (photo attached) was only small and it was grey with beautiful small white dots along it's side. It had a large hole in the side of its head that looks as if it was true killer blow. It looked like a baby, female.”
They said walking to Bognor Regis beach has been a staple of their holiday so far, and a hit with the little ones.
"We come to the beach every morning before breakfast and we love it!
“The beach is still absolutely stunning. The kids love it too and they are entertained for hours playing with the rocks and looking at the barnacles and the seagulls. It's such a beautiful place, we really love it here in Bognor Regis.”