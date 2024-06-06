Public urged to keep clear after small shark found dead on Bognor Regis beach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A small shark has been found dead on Bognor Regis beach today (June 06), and members of the public have been urged to steer clear while it is removed.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said officers are aware of the ‘Starry Smooth-hound, Mustelus asterias’ and hope to remove it from the area soon. “These are bottom dwellers of our UK shores that like sandy areas and are often found on beaches. It is always sad to see dead marine life but we urge the public to stay away from it as it may be carrying disease. We have arranged for its removal,” they said.

The animal was found by a family visiting Butlin’s on their summer holiday. Speaking to Sussex World, they said they could hardly believe what they found: “The shark (photo attached) was only small and it was grey with beautiful small white dots along it's side. It had a large hole in the side of its head that looks as if it was true killer blow. It looked like a baby, female.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said walking to Bognor Regis beach has been a staple of their holiday so far, and a hit with the little ones.

The shark was found this morning.

"We come to the beach every morning before breakfast and we love it!