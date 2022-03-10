Pulborough business awarded by Dragons Den star

Former dragon Theo Paphitis celebrated the work of local small businesses at his annual event in Birmingham on Friday (March 4).

Iveta Goddard Ceramics, a small business from Pulborough, was selected as one of the Small Business Sunday (#SBS) winners from 450,000 entries in August 2020 and finally met Theo on Friday after the event having been postponed as a result of Covid-19.

Iveta said: “It is great to have support from Theo who has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about my ceramics business. The event on Friday was so inspiring and encouraging and way exceeded my expectations. I would highly recommend any small business to enter to be part of #SBS. Entry is open every Sunday between 5pm-7.30pm on Twitter or Instagram.”

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has more than 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small business in the UK.

Nearly 1,000 small businesses attended in Birmingham, with main-stage presentations from Dragons’ Den investment winner Rachel Watkyn and Debbie Lewis from NatWest Business

Theo’s afternoon fireside chat was with fellow TV Dragon and textile king Touker Suleyman, who took questions from Theo and the audience for almost two hours.

Visit www.ivetagoddard.co.uk to view and purchase from Iveta Goddard Ceramics or email [email protected]