Pulborough care home celebrates 15 years since opening

Hillside Lodge, which is owned and operated by Shaw healthcare, marked the big occasion by hosting a buffet lunch.

Local dignitaries were also invited, including Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, Kate Rowbottom, chair for Horsham District Council, and the village’s county councillor Charlotte Kenyon.

All staff were handed a certificate and box of chocolates to say thank you for all their hard work during the Covid pandemic, while some were also recognised for their long service, spanning from five to more than 30 years working for Shaw.

Hillside Lodge celebrating 15 years since opening

Special recognition was given to team leader, Sue Crabb, who joined the Hillside Lodge team when it first opened in 2007. Sue, who has achieved her level 3 NVQ in health and social care, baked the celebratory cake for all guests to enjoy.