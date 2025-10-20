Pulborough couple speak out over baby tragedy in bid to help others

A couple whose baby died from a serious infection when she was just a month old are now trying to stop others from suffering similar tragedies.

Hayley Riches and Dimitri Constantinou’s daughter Violet died at 29 days old in 2023 from the herpes virus infection.

The couple, from Pulborough, are now marking The Lullaby Trust’s Infection Prevention Week – from October 19-24 – by sharing their story to raise awareness of how serious infections can be in newborn babies.

Hayley said: “Violet was born after a straightforward pregnancy, although her arrival was via emergency c-section. We brought her home and spent those early days adjusting to life as new parents.

Hayley and Dimitri

“She was sweet, pulling funny faces, but she was also sleepy. She wasn’t opening her eyes much at all, and we had to wake her for feeds.

“At our day three home visit, the health visitor flagged that she looked quite yellow so we went to hospital for a jaundice check. Here, we told staff that she was very sleepy and we had to wake her for feeds but they weren’t worried as her jaundice test was within normal limits, so they sent us home.

“However, Violet continued to be sleepy and meanwhile, I’d become quite unwell on day eight postpartum and I was admitted to hospital as I’d developed sepsis from the c-section.

“Violet came into hospital with me and when a nurse holding her became concerned with how warm she felt, she took her temperature. It was so high that she was admitted into hospital on the same evening.

Baby Violet who died at just 29 days old

“Violet was eventually diagnosed with having contracted the herpes virus infection (HSV-1) and spent time in intensive care units in three different hospitals. I didn’t leave her side once. She died when she was just 29 days old.

“Nobody had told us about the herpes virus or infection risks in general with newborns which is why Infection Prevention Week is so important. As a parent you often second guess yourself but you should trust your instincts and if something doesn’t feel right with your baby, don’t delay, just ask for help from the professionals.

“Sharing Violet’s story is all we can do for her now. If it means just one other baby is protected, or one family knows more than we did, then that’s all we can dream for. That can be Violet’s legacy.”

Hayley spoke out following a poll conducted by The Lullaby Trust which showed that more than a quarter of parents and carers surveyed in the south east have delayed seeking medical help because they were worried about ‘wasting’ NHS time.

And, it showed, that 28 per cent held back due to uncertainty around if their baby really needed medical help or not. "Trust your instincts,” said Hayley.