Pulborough families celebrate Coronation Day in the rain

With typical British spirit families in Pulborough celebrated Coronation Day in the rain – watching the coronation on three large screens under cover.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 10th May 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:59 BST

During the afternoon they erected their own waterproof gazebos to picnic with family and friends to enjoy fun activities, music and stalls on the squidgy village recreation ground.

Attractions included a wonderfully wet children’s inflatable slide, boxing, rifle shooting, dancing to local singers and music as well as local food stalls.

Bad weather didn't spoil the fun for families in Pulborough celebrating the coronation of King Charles III
The organising team from the Pulborough Sports and Social Club and the Pulborough Community Partnership said beforehand that, subject to safety, the celebration and fun would always go on regardless of the weather – and it did – with soggy children and happy smiling parents.

Young boxers and sports fans had fun at Pulborough's coronation celebrations despite the wet weather
Have wellies ... will have fun