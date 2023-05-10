During the afternoon they erected their own waterproof gazebos to picnic with family and friends to enjoy fun activities, music and stalls on the squidgy village recreation ground.
Attractions included a wonderfully wet children’s inflatable slide, boxing, rifle shooting, dancing to local singers and music as well as local food stalls.
The organising team from the Pulborough Sports and Social Club and the Pulborough Community Partnership said beforehand that, subject to safety, the celebration and fun would always go on regardless of the weather – and it did – with soggy children and happy smiling parents.