With gardens springing to life and better weather kickstarting the start of the gardening season, join Pulborough Garden Centre for a day of fundraising, as we support Garden Re-Leaf Day and celebrate this national charity event on Friday 24th March.

The store, which is part of the UK’s largest family-run group British Garden Centres will be holding fundraising events which include a Raffle, with proceeds and donations from generous customers going to Greenfingers Charity and allowing it to continue providing vital support and outdoor spaces to children’s hospices.

Garden Re-Leaf Day started in 2012 and was the brainchild of British Garden Centres Director, Boyd Douglas-Davies. Now a major annual event for the horticultural industry and gardening fans, the fundraising event is the garden equivalent of Comic Relief and heralds the start of spring. All money raised will go to the Greenfingers Charity, a nationwide charity that is dedicated to creating magical gardens in children’s hospices throughout the UK.

To date, Greenfingers has created and built over 70 inspiring garden spaces for therapeutic rest and relaxation at hospices around the country. The charity’s ethos is that time spent outdoors and away from the bedside offers an escape from the considerable stress that families and carers are under, providing an opportunity for children to have fun and appreciate nature.

Pulborough Garden Centre supporting Re-Leaf Day