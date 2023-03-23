Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
25 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

Pulborough Garden Centre supporting national charity event Garden Re-Leaf Day

With gardens springing to life and better weather kickstarting the start of the gardening season, join Pulborough Garden Centre for a day of fundraising, as we support Garden Re-Leaf Day and celebrate this national charity event on Friday 24th March.

By Joshua Powling
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT

The store, which is part of the UK’s largest family-run group British Garden Centres will be holding fundraising events which include a Raffle, with proceeds and donations from generous customers going to Greenfingers Charity and allowing it to continue providing vital support and outdoor spaces to children’s hospices.

Garden Re-Leaf Day started in 2012 and was the brainchild of British Garden Centres Director, Boyd Douglas-Davies. Now a major annual event for the horticultural industry and gardening fans, the fundraising event is the garden equivalent of Comic Relief and heralds the start of spring. All money raised will go to the Greenfingers Charity, a nationwide charity that is dedicated to creating magical gardens in children’s hospices throughout the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To date, Greenfingers has created and built over 70 inspiring garden spaces for therapeutic rest and relaxation at hospices around the country. The charity’s ethos is that time spent outdoors and away from the bedside offers an escape from the considerable stress that families and carers are under, providing an opportunity for children to have fun and appreciate nature.

Most Popular
Pulborough Garden Centre supporting Re-Leaf Day
Pulborough Garden Centre supporting Re-Leaf Day
Pulborough Garden Centre supporting Re-Leaf Day

Sharon Browne, Store Manager at Pulborough Garden Centre said: “We are always happy to help out charities in any way we can and with Garden Re-Leaf Day being directly linked to the garden centre industry we just had to get involved and put on fundraising events and raise awareness of the great work that Greenfingers do. We hope our customers enjoy the Garden Re-Leaf events and donate generously to this worthy cause.”