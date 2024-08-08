Pulborough man winner of mystery trig pillar contest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s not every day you climb a hill for a Saturday morning stroll and win yourself £1,000 – but that’s exactly what happened to Pulborough jogger Mark Brace.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark (49) had been keeping an eye on a new ‘Touch Grass - guess the trig pillar’ competition being run by Ordnance Survey.

Three social media clues posted on OS’s Tik-Tok channel showing a penny arcade, a seagull with crowd noise in the background, and a golf ball going into a hole, led Mark to suspect the mystery trig pillar was in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After consulting his OS maps, Mark concluded there were two locations it could be.

Map lover Mark Brace after winning trig pillar competition at Hollingbury Hillfort near Brighton.

The next morning, he headed across the South Downs to the coast to try his luck at Hollingbury Hillfort.

Mark said: “On the day itself I was doing the Park Run at Lancing Beach Green, so part way to Brighton for me. In my mind it was going to be one of two possible trig pillars. So I thought I’d go along and chance my arm.

“After cooling down from the run I carried on over to Brighton and went for a walk up the hillfort across the golf course and found a team there filming and getting ready for a livestream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had no idea until I actually got there whether I’d got the right one or if I’d be first but I was right on both counts so it was great.”

Mark approached the trig pillar and shouted “Touch Grass” at the camera to claim the prize from presenter and social media influencer Max Khadar, amid confetti cannons going off and cheers.

He said: “I was delighted to find out that I had won. It was great fun. I love a puzzle and I love getting out and about. I think this is a great idea to encourage people to go out and discover their area and places further afield.

“It was a very satisfactory morning’s work! Had a 5k run, a walk up the hill and rewarded with £1,000. Amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For four Saturdays during August, OS is broadcasting a livestream from mystery trig pillars somewhere in England across OS’s social media platforms – Instagram, TikTok and Twitch - to spark a race to find it.

Each weekend a different trig pillar has been selected for the livestream and throughout the morning clues will be shared on social media, to help identify its location.

The first person to arrive at the trig pillar and shout “Touch Grass” to the camera will receive a £1,000 prize.

The aim of the competition is to encourage everyone in the UK to stop doom scrolling social media feeds and take action to get outside instead.