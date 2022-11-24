The Cornstore Emporium and Tea Shop at Swan Corner went on full flood alert on Tuesday last week as water levels on the nearby River Arun rose dangerously high.
Staff hurried to move stock upstairs to safety and ‘batten down the hatches.’
But the tea room and shop – which sells antiques, gifts and homeware – reopened yesterday (Wednesday) for business as usual.
The Environment Agency had issued a number of flood alerts for Pulborough after days of torrential rain.
A number of gardens near Swan Corner were flooded and one family’s rear garden was left swamped with raw sewage after a waste pipe overflowed.
Acres of fields in the area were left under water for as far as the eye could see at the height of the floods.