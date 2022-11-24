Edit Account-Sign Out
Pulborough shop reopens after flood threat

A Pulborough shop and tea room which was forced to close last week because of rising flood levels has now reopened.

By Sarah Page
44 minutes ago

The Cornstore Emporium and Tea Shop at Swan Corner went on full flood alert on Tuesday last week as water levels on the nearby River Arun rose dangerously high.

Staff hurried to move stock upstairs to safety and ‘batten down the hatches.’

But the tea room and shop – which sells antiques, gifts and homeware – reopened yesterday (Wednesday) for business as usual.

The Cornstore Emporium and tea room at Swan Corner, Pulborough, was forced to close last week because of a flood threat
The Environment Agency had issued a number of flood alerts for Pulborough after days of torrential rain.

A number of gardens near Swan Corner were flooded and one family’s rear garden was left swamped with raw sewage after a waste pipe overflowed.

There were floods as far as the eye could see in Pulborough last week as water levels rose in the River Arun

Acres of fields in the area were left under water for as far as the eye could see at the height of the floods.

