Pulborough woman among first in Britain to receive card from King Charles

Former WRAF Air Ambulance nurse Marjorie Nash received the card from the new monarch as she celebrated her milestone 100th birthday.

Marjorie was joined by family members, residents and staff at Hillside Lodge care home in Pulborough for a party to celebrate the landmark occasion.

And the event was made extra special with the arrival of the card from King Charles III.

Marjorie Nash, 100, has become one of the first centenarians in Britain to received a card from King Charles

Marjorie was born in Glasgow but spent much of her early life in the Outer Hebrides and Stornoway in the Western Isles of Scotland. Looking back at those formative years, she recalls watching the cutting and collection of peat on the land – the only fuel available to heat homes at the time.

At the beginning of WW2 Marjorie joined the Women’s Royal Air Force and got posted to London where she trained as an air ambulance nurse.

She met her husband Bob towards the end of the war – a marriage that would last 70 years. The couple moved to Wiltshire where Bob was originally from and went on to have three daughters – one of whom now lives in Australia.

Marjorie puts her longevity and her resilience during difficult times down to her strong Christian faith.