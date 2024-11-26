Punters get their skates on as ice rink returns to Bognor Regis in time for Christmas

A favourite with residents and visitors, alike the Bognor Regis ice rink returned to London Road car park over the weekend.

Reopening on Thursday (November 21), the 30m x 20m ice rink is something of a festive staple in Bognor Regis.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, and £11 for children – although the £40 family ticket covers entry for two adults and two children for slightly larger groups hoping to save some money.

Children must be at least three years old to get on the ice, and anyone under eight must be accompanied by an adult. Each session can be pre-booked online and warm, comfortable clothing is recommended. Skate hire is free, but guests are free to bring their own skates if they are deemed appropriate by staff.

Anyone feeling a little too chilly for the ice, will want to make the most of the Christmas market, full of cosy huts, rides, and a German-style swing grill. The ice rink will close on January 5.