Pupils ‘extremely disappointed’ as vandals damage Lewes school swimming pool

Southover school in Lewes

The pool at Southover School could not be used on Monday after vandals broke in and damaged the area, headteacher Noel Fadden confirmed.

The swimming pool has been running all day every day for the summer term, with every class swimming once a week and the younger ones swimming three times a week.

Mr Fadden said on Monday evening: “It has been great seeing the progress and joy the children have in their swimming sessions, especially given the stresses for all this year.

“It was so saddening to have to close the pool this morning and disappoint the children but thanks to the hard work of the caretaker, the pool should be back in normal operation by tomorrow.”