Puppet shows in Bognor Regis to showcase young people's creativity

The project emphasises practical theatre skills.

A series of puppet shows in Bognor Regis are set to give local young people a chance to shine.

The shows, organised by arts-training enterprise Making Theatre Gaining Skills, start next week – from May 27 to May 31 – and are set to bring top-quality performances to Bognor Regis at an affordable price point.

Run by Hillary Strong, former director of the Edinburgh Fringe, Making Theatre Gaining Skills uses innovative training methods and traditional theatre craft to help unemployed adults and young people build new skills and sustain new opportunities for themselves. The festival, now in its third edition, is run, staffed and organised by these young learners in order to help them consolidate skills learned over dozens of hours of workshops.

The shows are set to take place at the Bognor Makerspace, 58-60 Longford Road.

The Tuesday May 27 show will be Mouse on a Mission – an all new show featuring film and live puppetry, as children join mice Henry and Daisy for a series of family-friendly adventures.

Wednesday’s show is Shoe Baby, which was awarded Best Children’s Show of Brighton Festival.

Thursday sees a visit from London’s Little Angel Theatre with the show Masterchef Mo and the Missing Cake.

Friday May 30 marks another Brighton show, with a stage adaptation of Carson Ellis’ beautiful children’s book Du Iz Tak?

The following day, May 31, sees a number of free shows in the Bognor Regis Library Garden, as well as several surprises set for the high street. Although free, the library shows still need to be booked.