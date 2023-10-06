BREAKING
Puppy killed by 'hit-and-run driver' in St Leonards

A woman has been left heartbroken after she said her puppy was killed by a hit-and-run driver in St Leonards this week.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST
Dawn Ryan said she was with her seven-month-old chihuahua puppy Indie when the incident happened at around 12.30pm in Kenilworth Road.

She said: “We'd been out and we were crossing the road to go home when my friend called me from across the road.

“How this large white van had missed me I don’t know. Indie was next to me by my foot still on the lead.

Indie

“My friend called out, I looked down and my puppy was dead in front of me. The driver did not stop. The van was driving very fast heading down Kenilworth Road.

“I’m still pretty shocked, as it happened so quickly and right in front of me. I got Indie in May and everybody that knew her said she was such a friendly little pup.”

Dawn said she reported the incident to the police, who rang her later that night on the day the incident happened.

She added: “I also contacted the council to see if it had any evidence on CCTV cameras in the road but it said it didn’t. I was a big white van that was going very fast down the road. The road is used as a cut-through by people. There are always cars racing up and down the road.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

