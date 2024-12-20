Puppy's stomach cut open on fence in Chichester, owner says 'barbed wire is barbaric'

6-month-old Olive had got a nasty cut on her chest due to barbed wire fencing.

A 6-month-old puppy was badly injured following an incident with a barbed wire fence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man walking his 6-month-old Golden Labrador near Chichester Marina had a shock when Olive (Pictured) had her chest cut open with a barbed wire fence.

Owner of the dog Carl Pendle took to Facebook and local social media news websites to voice his concerns over the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also approached Sussex World, to voice his opinions on the danger of these fences on a footpath the public use.

A close-up of the cut that Olive got.

Carl Pendle said: “It was horrific and I don’t think it should ever of happened really. We took her to the emergency vets and Olive had eight staples put in as the barbed wire had ripped through her skin. It’s a gaping open wound that really needed stitches so they ended up having to be put in.

"I completely understand that the farmer wants to put a fence up, but I don’t think it has to be a barbed wire one. It’s barbaric.

"They use it in wars for a reason. They shouldn't use it on a public footpath, I don’t think that’s fair at all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing, Olive is recovering from the incident.

Path 37 Dell Quay to Chichester Marina.

One of the farmers who leases the land, Jack Sawdays spoke to Sussex World during a phone call to discuss the incident, saying: “People come out and enjoy the countryside a responsible manner… people ought to adapt to the dangers that they encounter…”

“The fence is built to stop cows.”