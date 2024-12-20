Puppy's stomach cut open on fence in Chichester, owner says 'barbed wire is barbaric'
A man walking his 6-month-old Golden Labrador near Chichester Marina had a shock when Olive (Pictured) had her chest cut open with a barbed wire fence.
Owner of the dog Carl Pendle took to Facebook and local social media news websites to voice his concerns over the matter.
He also approached Sussex World, to voice his opinions on the danger of these fences on a footpath the public use.
Carl Pendle said: “It was horrific and I don’t think it should ever of happened really. We took her to the emergency vets and Olive had eight staples put in as the barbed wire had ripped through her skin. It’s a gaping open wound that really needed stitches so they ended up having to be put in.
"I completely understand that the farmer wants to put a fence up, but I don’t think it has to be a barbed wire one. It’s barbaric.
"They use it in wars for a reason. They shouldn't use it on a public footpath, I don’t think that’s fair at all."
At the time of writing, Olive is recovering from the incident.
One of the farmers who leases the land, Jack Sawdays spoke to Sussex World during a phone call to discuss the incident, saying: “People come out and enjoy the countryside a responsible manner… people ought to adapt to the dangers that they encounter…”
“The fence is built to stop cows.”
