Purple tea party at Felpham school celebrates blooming of crocuses planted as part of Rotary polio campaign

Students and staff planted over 4,000 bulbs in a variety of locations around the school campus in October as part of Rotary’s annual Purple4Polio campaign.

Rotary has been campaigning for over 30 years to eradicate polio, a crippling and potentially fatal disease, by making sure the vaccination can be made available to people all over the world

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Purple4Polio tea party at Felpham Community College

For a number of years, the campaign has seen Rotary link up with the Royal Horticultural Society to raise awareness by planting thousands of purple crocuses across the United Kingdom.

Every autumn, the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis donates a large number of bulbs to FCC and staff work with nominated students across year groups to get the bulbs planted.

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Bognor students’ Twisted Tales selected for publication in Young Writers anthology book >>>

Assistant head teacher Michelle Kelly said: “Thank you to the Rotary for their continued support and donations with this annual national campaign.

“This year we held the tea party on a lot smaller scale to be mindful of Covid safety.

“We invited a small selection of students across year groups who continue to make a difference on a daily basis to the FCC community – through our eco group, our canteen crusaders, our Rights Respecting Schools Ambassadors, our charity ambassadors and some of our student councillors.

“This was a chance to have a hot drink and some homemade sweet treats, celebrate the crocuses coming into bloom and thank our students for the hard work they put in above and beyond their day-to-day learning.

“Thank you also to Bob and Mary Pavard, from the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis, who also attended the event and always support FCC with a number of campaigns and initiatives.”

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district >>>

Year-12 student Adam Hughes and year-ten student Adam Francis said: “We are part of the eco group and we helped plant the bulbs back in October.

“We got to choose some of the areas to plant them and choose some design shapes – for example spelling out eco in bulbs and a heart.

“It is nice to see them starting to flower around school. The tea party was fun!”