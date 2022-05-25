Quarter of a million pound ‘cost of living emergency grant’ announced for Eastbourne

Eastbourne Borough Council said the scheme will deliver an immediate payment of £20,000 to Eastbourne Foodbank, with 1,000 people benefitting.

The council said, “The emergency grant will enable Eastbourne Foodbank to directly support even more people who have fallen into food and fuel poverty.

“The first phase of payments will immediately aid Eastbourne Foodbank and other local organisations that support people who are struggling with the soaring cost of living.

Councillor David Tutt

"Subsequent phases will support local people to manage further increases in their energy bills in the autumn.”

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council David Tutt said, “Last week I listened to an impassioned speech by Howard Wardle, chief executive of Eastbourne Foodbank, who explained that many local people require urgent additional support right now.

“There has been a massive 78 per cent increase in people using the foodbank in just the first three months of 2022 and those figures will spiral even further as the cost of living crisis bites deeper and deeper into family budgets.

Howard Wardle

“In response we declared a cost of living emergency in Eastbourne and thanks to over-achieved savings targets during the past 12 months, we have now also committed £250,000 to helping local residents in crisis.”

Foodbank chief executive Mr Wardle added, “With the cost of living taking a hold on family finances, Eastbourne Foodbank is currently facing extreme food shortages as the demand for assistance increases.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of Eastbourne Borough Council in providing a first grant of £20,000 to enable us to purchase food stock to meet the demand, which has this year seen a 78 per cent increase compared to last year.