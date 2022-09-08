Queen Elizabeth II: Bishop of Arundel and Brighton grieves for Her Majesty

The Queen died earlier today (September 08), surrounded by family at Balmoral Palace, aged 96, and Bishop Moth called her a ‘wonderful example of Christian leadership.’

He said: On behalf of everyone in the Diocese of Arundel & Brighton, I assure the Royal Family of our prayers at this time of deep sadness and loss.

“Queen Elizabeth II has given her whole being to the service of our nation, giving the most wonderful example of Christian leadership to all, and the nation mourns her with the greatest sorrow.

“Masses will be offered in the churches of this Diocese this coming weekend with prayers offered for Queen Elizabeth, and for the King, as he takes up his very great responsibilities.”

The Bishop is currently in Italy, a spokesperson said, and will celebrate Mass for Her Majesty on Sunday in Rome.