The special service was held at Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday (September 18), in honour of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II. The service was an opportunity for people to come together ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Town Mayor and Town Council chairman Councillor Paul Holbrook and town councillors attended. Cllr Holbrook said: "It was my great honour and privilege to attend the special commemoration service as we remember with sadness and gratitude the lifetime of service given by Her Majesty. We continue to mourn her passing but are grateful for the dedication to public service and strength she has shown us for so many years.

"Her Majesty's eventful and extraordinary life has without hesitation or falter, been dedicated to serving the people, and the Town Council wishes to pay tribute to her unflagging dedication, and selfless devotion to duty, as well as her deep level of commitment and generosity-of-spirit. Her Majesty served the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth well, and her passing is a cause for great sadness to each and every one of us. Furthermore, we recognise the very personal loss that members of the Royal Family are feeling at this difficult time.

Queen Elizabeth II: Commemorative service in Hailsham (photo by HTC)