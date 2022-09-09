Queen Elizabeth II dies: Hastings book of condolence and floral tributes

Hastings Borough Council and Rother Council have sent their ‘condolences on behalf of the people’ to the Royal Family after the death of The Queen.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “It is with great sadness that the Mayor of Hastings sends condolences on behalf of the people of Hastings to Buckingham Palace and the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The flags at Muriel Matters House and the town hall will be flown at half mast until the day after the funeral.

“If you would like to leave flowers in memory of The Queen, please leave these at the war memorial in Alexandra Park. Please remove all plastic before they are left. Please do not leave flowers elsewhere in the borough, any left in different locations will be carefully removed and taken to the war memorial in Alexandra Park.

“There will be a book of condolence in the reception at Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, for any residents who wish to leave a message. This will be available during usual council opening hours - 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday (opening at 10am on Wednesdays), and 9am to 4.30pm on Fridays.”

A Rother District Council spokesperson added: “Members and officers of Rother District Council are saddened to hear of the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.