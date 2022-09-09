Queen Elizabeth II dies: MP - 'Residents of Hastings and Rye suffering intense sadness and grief'

The MP for Hastings and Rye has paid tribute to The Queen following her death yesterday (September 8). (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, said: “I know that residents of Hastings and Rye are, at this moment in time, suffering intense sadness and grief at the death of our beloved sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is a statement that I hoped never to have had to make but it is with a very heavy heart that I must address her passing.

"On Her Majesty’s 21st Birthday in 1947, she shared the following message with her peoples: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong’

"Her Majesty has carried the burden of her birth with such love and devotion to her subjects – a life of public service – for nearly a century.

"I know that I speak on behalf of the people of Hastings and Rye when I express my deepest sorrow at Her Majesty’s passing and extend my prayers for and condolences to the entire Royal Family.