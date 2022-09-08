Queen Elizabeth II: Doctors 'concerned' for Her Majesty's health, Buckingham Palace says
Doctors of The Queen are ‘concerned’ for her heath, Buckingham Palace has said in a statement today (Thursday, September 8).
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said this afternoon: Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
According to reports, Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived at the Balmoral estate and Prince William is reportedly on his way.
Prime minister Liz Truss said in a statement on Twitter: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.
My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
More on this as we have it.