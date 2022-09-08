Queen Elizabeth II: Dogs Trust Shoreham pays tribute to its patron
Dogs Trust Shoreham has paid tribute to its patron Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
The Queen, who was known for her love of her corgis, was a patron for the national animal rescue.
Taking to social media, the charity paid tribute to the Queen who had supported them for more than 30 years.
Owen Sharp, chief executive at Dogs Trust, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen and wish to convey our sympathy to the Royal Family.
“Her Majesty had been our patron since 1990 and, as a world-famous dog lover, her backing was a great help in highlighting the rescue dogs in our care. We will always be grateful for her support.”