St Mary de Haura, the parish church of New Shoreham, has been open everyday with a photo of her late Majesty, a book of condolence, a place to light a candle and a ‘chance to sit quietly to reflect’.

The churchyard also has designated areas to lay flowers.

Reverend Steven Emerson said: “St Mary de Haura has been at the heart of Shoreham for 900 years, through the reign of many monarchs.

"The beautiful building is for many an important spiritual home where they can come to celebrate moments of joy but also in times of sadness and grief.

"In this time of national mourning, many people have felt drawn here and our doors are open to all who want to come, the church is here to serve the town and it is our privilege to do so.”

There have been ‘hundreds of visitors’, young and old, who have come to pay their respects and leave comments in the book and light a candle.

The book of condolence will be available at the front of the church until Tuesday, September 20.

After that the candle stand will return to its normal place in St George’s Chapel.

The church will continue to be open daily for visitors and a place of quiet reflection and personal prayer.

There will be a Shoreham town memorial service for Her Majesty the Queen on Saturday (September 17) at 11am at St Mary de Haura and ‘all are welcome’.