Queen Elizabeth II: Mayor of Bognor Regis signs book of condolences

The Queen died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral Castle yesterday evening, having spent most of the afternoon under medical supervision.

To mourn her loss, Cllr John Barrett, Mayor of Bognor Regis, signed a book of condolences this afternoon. He wrote that the Royal Family’s matriarch will be ‘sorely missed’ and laid a bouquet of flowers on the war memorial, where it now sits alongside tributes left by dozens of other residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released shortly after the Queen’s death, Cllr Barrett offered ‘his sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time’.

Cllr John Barrett signs a book of condolences to the Queen

Although it is also possible to send your well-wishes to the family online, by visiting www.royal.uk, those who wish to can now sign a book of condolences at the town hall.

The hall will be open from 9am – 4pm Monday to Friday, and 9am – 1pm Saturday and Sunday during the official mourning period, which is set to last for 12 days from today.

Both Arun District Council and Bognor Regis Town Council have asked members of the public who also wish to lay flowers at the war memorial are asked to respect the Queen’s wishes by ensuring that they are not wrapped in cellophane and ribbon, thereby ensuring they can be disposed of and composted properly.

Church services devoted to the Queen are also due to take place throughout the district.

Mayor John Barrett places flowers at the war memorial