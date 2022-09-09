Queen Elizabeth II: Midhurst Town Council issue statement following Her Majesty's passing

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday afternoon, September 8, aged 96.

In a statement Midhurst Parish Council wrote: “Midhurst Town Council are deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The official book of condolence for Midhurst will be available at Midhurst Parish Church, Church Hill, Midhurst.

“You can also visit https://orlo.uk/royal_uk_Gg838 to sign the online book of condolence.

"Floral tributes may be laid at the War Memorial on Church Hill.