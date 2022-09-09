Queen Elizabeth II: Midhurst Town Council issue statement following Her Majesty's passing
Midhurst Town Council has issued a statement of condolence following Her Majesty the Queen’s passing.
Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday afternoon, September 8, aged 96.
In a statement Midhurst Parish Council wrote: “Midhurst Town Council are deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.
“The official book of condolence for Midhurst will be available at Midhurst Parish Church, Church Hill, Midhurst.
Most Popular
“You can also visit https://orlo.uk/royal_uk_Gg838 to sign the online book of condolence.
"Floral tributes may be laid at the War Memorial on Church Hill.
Our thoughts and prayers are with King Charles III and the Royal Family at this difficult time.”