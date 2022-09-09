Edit Account-Sign Out
Queen Elizabeth II: Midhurst Town Council issue statement following Her Majesty's passing

Midhurst Town Council has issued a statement of condolence following Her Majesty the Queen’s passing.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:56 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:19 pm
MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday afternoon, September 8, aged 96.

In a statement Midhurst Parish Council wrote: “Midhurst Town Council are deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

“The official book of condolence for Midhurst will be available at Midhurst Parish Church, Church Hill, Midhurst.

“You can also visit https://orlo.uk/royal_uk_Gg838 to sign the online book of condolence.

"Floral tributes may be laid at the War Memorial on Church Hill.

Our thoughts and prayers are with King Charles III and the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

