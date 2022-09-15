Genevieve James’s mother Cornelia set up the company after arriving in England as a refugee in 1939 having studied art and design in Vienna.

In November 1947 she provided the gloves for the then Princess Elizabeth’s going away outfit after her wedding to Lt Philip Mounbatten who became Prince Philip.

Cornelia James has been making gloves by Royal Appointment since 1978 for the Queen and other members of the royal family, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, their relationship managed by Angela Kelly, who looked after the Queen’s wardrobe.

Genevieve James, creative director at Cornelia James.

Genevieve said: “In an uncertain world she was one of the fixed points by which many of us, unconsciously, navigated our way through life. To lose that fixed point leaves us suddenly all at sea, without a compass.

“Our family business has made gloves for the Queen for more than 70 years and we are proud indeed to have played even the tiniest role in such an immense story.”

Genevieve also spoke about when she met the Queen at a Christmas Fair for Royal Warrant Holders at Buckingham Palace.

The creative director of Cornelia James based in Lewes said: “In the afternoon of the second day of the fair, there was a rumour of a Royal visit. A sense of expectancy went round the room and, at a certain moment, I spied the familiar figure, small in stature and suited in emerald green, at the end of a long aisle. To my consternation, she appeared to be making a beeline straight for me.

The Queen wearing a pair of Cornelia James gloves at an event

In a matter of seconds I found myself in the Royal presence. I had no time to prepare myself and managed only a poorly executed and clumsy movement that was part curtsey, part bob. “Good afternoon,” said the figure in green. “Your Majesty, I am your glove maker”. “I know exactly who you are” came the response.

“Alas, the rest of the exchange is lost to history as I have absolutely no recollection of it. I was spellbound, completely in thrall to the luminescence of the figure opposite and I am left with a memory of a chance meeting that was almost magical.”

The company gets to retain the right to display her warrant for a further two years.