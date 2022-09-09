Edit Account-Sign Out
Queen Elizabeth II: Selsey RNLI pay tribute to late Queen

Selsey RNLI have paid tribute to the Queen after her passing yesterday.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:42 pm
MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday, September 8, aged 96.

In a post on Facebook, Selsey RNLI posted: “It is with most profound sadness that Selsey RNLI shares the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II“Her Royal Highness had been Patron of the RNLI since 1952, had named five lifeboats and been a fervent supporter of our endeavour to save all life on the water.“Her tireless support and energy for our cause is so greatly appreciated.”

