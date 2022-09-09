Queen Elizabeth II: Selsey RNLI pay tribute to late Queen

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In a post on Facebook, Selsey RNLI posted: “It is with most profound sadness that Selsey RNLI shares the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II“Her Royal Highness had been Patron of the RNLI since 1952, had named five lifeboats and been a fervent supporter of our endeavour to save all life on the water.“Her tireless support and energy for our cause is so greatly appreciated.”