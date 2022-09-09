Edit Account-Sign Out
Queen Elizabeth II: Special church services to be held in Horsham

Special church services are to be held in Horsham today (Friday) and tomorrow following the death of the Queen.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:41 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:41 am

Horsham rector Canon Lisa Barnett is to hold a ‘short service of reflection’ at St Mary’s Church in Horsham’s Causeway at 11am today and at 11am tomorrow (Saturday).

"All are welcome to visit to give thanks for the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Meanwhile, she has said that people are also welcome to leave flowers at the church.

Special services are to be held at St Mary's Church in Horsham to mark the life of Queen Elizabeth II
