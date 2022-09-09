Queen Elizabeth II: Special church services to be held in Horsham
Special church services are to be held in Horsham today (Friday) and tomorrow following the death of the Queen.
Horsham rector Canon Lisa Barnett is to hold a ‘short service of reflection’ at St Mary’s Church in Horsham’s Causeway at 11am today and at 11am tomorrow (Saturday).
"All are welcome to visit to give thanks for the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”
Meanwhile, she has said that people are also welcome to leave flowers at the church.