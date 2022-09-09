Queen Elizabeth II: Special church services to be held in Horsham

Horsham rector Canon Lisa Barnett is to hold a ‘short service of reflection’ at St Mary’s Church in Horsham’s Causeway at 11am today and at 11am tomorrow (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All are welcome to visit to give thanks for the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Meanwhile, she has said that people are also welcome to leave flowers at the church.