The world was left in shock yesterday (Thursday, September 8) when at 6.30pm Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II had died.

Our longest serving monarch will now lie in state in Edinburgh and Westminster as part of 10 days of national mourning beginning today (Friday).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And residents of Crawley have the opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen in different ways in the town.

Inside St John's Church in Crawley

Crawley Borough Council have books of condolence at the Town Hall, the Hawth and K2.

They is also one at St John’s Church, where you can also light a candle in her memory and take some quiet time to reflect.

Steve Burston, reverend of St John’s Crawley, St Richard’s in Three Bridges and St Peter’s in West Green, praised Queen Elizabeth for her service to this country.

He said: “The news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II is double edged in the fact that the Queen has lived until the age of 96 and I was a policeman for 21 years. I swore allegiance to the Queen and as a priest as she is the head of the Church of England.

Jean Barrs lights a candle in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at St John's Church

“So I think it’s reflecting on a life lived well, a life of character, a life of service, a life of prayer and a life dedicated to this country. So it’s sadness but also pausing and reflecting on our own lives and what she meant for this country.

“We also pray for King Charles III as he comes in, the Royal Family and for those who this will bring up times of grief. So it’s our job at St Johns. St Peters and St Richards to be open for people to light a candle to pray for the future King, to remember the Queen and to step into a new era after this life defining moment in the nation and commonwealth.

“The Queen was a steady hand in times of ups and downs. She lived her life for this nation, she never chose to be Queen and it was only through the abdication of her uncle and the early death of her father, that the 21 year old stepped into it.

“We know that she prayed everyday for 30 minutes for the nation. We live in a time of Instagram moments and there used to be a thing called film, where it would take time to produce something beautiful and the Queen’s life of service is a great example for the next generation.

Rev. Steve Burston

“She lived for others and loved the nation."

And Rev. Burston offered advice to the people of Crawley in this time of mourning.

He said: “My message to the people of Crawley is to gather, grieve together, to mark a life lived well and to remember the beautiful nature of Crawley.