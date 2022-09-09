The Royal Family confirmed at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8, that The Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle aged 96.

Mid Sussex District Council said details of how people can express their condolences will be announced in due course.

Haywards Heath Town Council has opened a book of condolence at the Town Hall.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited Burgess Hill on March 29, 1999

It is available on Friday, September 9 (10am-5pm), Saturday (10am-2pm), Monday to Friday (10am-5pm), Wednesday (open until 9pm) and Saturday (September 10am-2pm).

An area will also be roped off by the War Memorial on Muster Green for floral tributes.

Burgess Hill Town Council said: “A Book of Condolence has been placed in the Town Council’s Help Point, which is open normal hours on weekdays and, also, this Saturday 10 September, 2022, from 10am to 12pm.

“Members of the public wishing to express their condolences online are able to send a message to the Royal Family via the online Book of Condolence on www.royal.uk/send-message-condolence.”

Ardingly Parish Council said that details of how residents can express their condolences ‘will be announced in due course’.

A spokesperson for Ashurst Wood Village Council said: “A Book of Condolence will be opened at the Council's office on Monday 12th September and will be available for signing until the day after the funeral.”

Cuckfield Parish Council has announced that an online book of condolence will be opened on Buckingham Palace’s website.

A parish council spokesperson said: “A book of condolence will also be available at the Queen’s Hall, High Street, Cuckfield, RH17 5EL for residents to come and sign from Monday 12th September 2022.”

A spokesperson for East Grinstead Town Council said: “An official book of condolence from the Town will be set up from Friday 9 September at East Court and is available for the public to sign with messages of condolence from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and on the day of the funeral.”