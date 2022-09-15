Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: Decision made about waste collections in Wealden
The authorities for Wealden have made a decision about whether bins will be collected on Monday (September 19).
A statement from Wealden District Council said: “All waste collection services will operate as normal on the bank holiday Monday 19 September which has been announced to coincide with the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the last day of national mourning. Biffa have stated that all staff will be instructed to adhere to any period of silence on the day, including turning off their engines if safe to do so.”
This comes as Eastbourne Borough Council announced this week (September 13) that collections will be suspended that day. An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “Following the announcement of a Bank Holiday on Monday, September 19, to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we will be suspending all waste collections for the day. If you are due a refuse collection on Monday, September 19, we will collect this on Saturday, September 24.”