Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: List of places closed in Eastbourne on Monday

As Monday (September 19) is now a Bank Holiday due to the Queen’s funeral, a lot of places will be shut.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:24 pm

Food & Drink:

Stage Door Pub, DQ Terrace Bar & Cake, Pavilion Cafe, Greggs, McDonald’s, Costa

Most of the hospitality industry is expected to remain open

Where is closed in Eastbourne on Monday September 19? (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Supermarkets:

M&S, Aldi, Tesco (Express stores open 5pm-10pm), Sainbury’s (Convenience stores open 5pm-10pm), Waitrose, Lidl, Co-op (Open from 5pm), ASDA (Open from 5pm), Morrisons, Iceland

More on supermarket closures here

Other:

Eastbourne Visitor Centre, The Beachy Head Story, Eastbourne Downs Golf Course Club House (course will remain open to members), Kwik Fit, WH Smith, Homebase, Argos, Poundland, Wilko, Superdrug, Cineworld, Holland & Barrett, Waterstones, Primark

All walks due to take place that day for the Eastbourne Walking Festival have been cancelled/postponed

