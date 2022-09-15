Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: List of places closed in Eastbourne on Monday
As Monday (September 19) is now a Bank Holiday due to the Queen’s funeral, a lot of places will be shut.
Food & Drink:
Stage Door Pub, DQ Terrace Bar & Cake, Pavilion Cafe, Greggs, McDonald’s, Costa
Most of the hospitality industry is expected to remain open
Supermarkets:
M&S, Aldi, Tesco (Express stores open 5pm-10pm), Sainbury’s (Convenience stores open 5pm-10pm), Waitrose, Lidl, Co-op (Open from 5pm), ASDA (Open from 5pm), Morrisons, Iceland
Other:
Eastbourne Visitor Centre, The Beachy Head Story, Eastbourne Downs Golf Course Club House (course will remain open to members), Kwik Fit, WH Smith, Homebase, Argos, Poundland, Wilko, Superdrug, Cineworld, Holland & Barrett, Waterstones, Primark