6.30am - Lying-in-state ends.

8am - Guests start to arrive for the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

10.44am - Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: Timeline of today and where to watch it (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

11am - Funeral service begins, expected to be attended by 2,000 guests.

11.55am - Last Post, a short bugle (small brass instrument) call, will be played followed by a two-minute silence. Service will end with the national anthem around midday.

12.15pm - Queen’s coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Corner. Gun salutes will fire every minute from Hyde Park.

1pm - Once at Wellington Arch, the coffin will be transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.

3pm - The hearse arrives at Windsor Castle’s Long Walk for a procession to Winsor Castle, where the King and family members will join, then the procession will finish at St George’s Chapel.

4pm - Committal service at St George’s Chapel with around 800 guests.

4.45pm - Committal service ends.

5pm - Some shops will now reopen.