Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: Timeline of today and where to watch it
Here’s a full timeline for today’s events as the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is held in London.
6.30am - Lying-in-state ends.
8am - Guests start to arrive for the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
10.44am - Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey.
11am - Funeral service begins, expected to be attended by 2,000 guests.
11.55am - Last Post, a short bugle (small brass instrument) call, will be played followed by a two-minute silence. Service will end with the national anthem around midday.
12.15pm - Queen’s coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Corner. Gun salutes will fire every minute from Hyde Park.
1pm - Once at Wellington Arch, the coffin will be transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
3pm - The hearse arrives at Windsor Castle’s Long Walk for a procession to Winsor Castle, where the King and family members will join, then the procession will finish at St George’s Chapel.
4pm - Committal service at St George’s Chapel with around 800 guests.
4.45pm - Committal service ends.
5pm - Some shops will now reopen.
7.30pm - Private family service where the Queen will be buried next to the Duke of Edinburgh at the King George VI memorial chapel.