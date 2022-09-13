Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: What happens to hospital appointments in East Sussex?
The NHS trust for East Sussex has revealed what will happen to hospital appointments on Monday.
Monday (September 19) will be a Bank Holiday due to the Queen’s funeral.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “If you have an outpatient appointment on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s state funeral, we will be contacting you to reschedule your appointment in light of the Bank Holiday.
“Clinically necessary appointments will go ahead as planned and those patients will also be contacted to confirm that we are expecting you.
“We appreciate that this is short notice due to the unprecedented circumstances and we thank you in advance for your support. Please do not call us, our team will be in touch as soon as they can.”