Queen's death: Everything you need to know if you are queuing in London today, Saturday, September 17

The Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has announced that the accessible queue is paused and will resume at noon today. All entry slots up to 12pm today have been filled.

More will be made available at noon. Please do not attempt to join the accessible queue before this time.

During the Lying-in-State period, Her Majesty The Queen’s closed coffin rests on a raised platform, which is called a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Members of the public attending will file past the catafalque to pay their respects.

Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday (September 14).

It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday (September 19).

The queue may close early to ensure as many visitors in the queue as possible can enter the Palace before the Lying-in-State period comes to an end.

Anyone wishing to attend the Lying-in-State in person, should note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long.

People will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.

Large crowds are expected, and there are likely to be delays on public transport and road closures around the area. People should check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long queues.

Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what one can take in.

The DCMS said there is a strict bag policy in operation. Visitors are only permitted to bring one small bag per person into the Palace of Westminster. It must be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, with one simple opening or zip so you can move quickly through the security check.

The queue starts where Albert Embankment meets Lambeth Bridge in Central London, on the south side of the River Thames. From Albert Embankment, the queue continues along the south bank of the Thames.

Before you travel, check the current location of the back of the queue.

There will be stewards along the queue route. The stewards will tell you where the back of the queue is at that time, and the best way to join the queue.

The DCMS said when visitors reach the back of the queue, they will be given a coloured and numbered wristband. This is a record of when you joined the queue, however please note that having a wristband does not guarantee your entry to the Lying-in-State.

Wristbands are specific to each person joining the queue, and are strictly non-transferable. Visitors must keep this wristband on at all times as it will be checked along the route.

Your wristband also allows you to leave the queue for a short period to use a toilet or get refreshments, then return to your place in the queue. Public toilets, drinking water and first aid stations are available at designated locations along the queue route.

If you have a large bag that you are not permitted to take into the Palace of Westminster, stewards will direct you to the bag drop facility before you enter the security search point.

There is an accessible queuing scheme available for those with a disability or long-term condition which means they are unable to queue for an extended period of time. If you require this queue, you may be accompanied by one carer or companion.

If you need to use the accessible queuing scheme, go to the accessible kiosk at Tate Britain on Millbank.

You will be given a timed entry slot for the Lying-in-State.

When it is time for your visit, you can join the accessible queue at Victoria Tower Gardens.