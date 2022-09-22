Queen's funeral: Sussex Police reveals details behind major operation as detective inspector reflects on emotional moment

Detective inspector Mehdi Fallahi represented Sussex Police, alongside colleagues from forces across England and Wales to line part of the route in central London.

Speaking during a joint Sussex Police and Surrey Police media briefing on Tuesday (September 20), he said it was a ‘privilege’ to be nominated.

He added: “I took the call from the chief on Thursday (September 15) and just immediately had a real sense of pride.

Surrey and Sussex Police oversaw 'one of the largest ever policing operations' during the Queen's funeral.

"It was a real shock.

"Shortly after the phone call finished, there was a sense of responsibility.

"Whilst we were there in a ceremonial capacity, we are also police officers. We were there to protect her Majesty, the royal family and to make sure everything went according to plan.

"For me, it was a real privilege to perform one last duty, in person, for her Majesty the Queen and also to be there to pay my respects to the King and the Royal Family.

"There was a mixture of happiness, pride, honour and relief after everything had gone well."

DI Fallahi said the day itself was ‘extremely emotional’.

"The first time it hit me, similarly, was when I stepped off The Mall,” he said.

“Just being there in person and stepping foot there for the first time, looking down towards Buckingham Palace, with the union jacks and flags on both sides of the road.

"You're suddenly hit by the crowds clapping and cheering and messages of thanks from all the members of the public for armed forces and emergency services.

"You feel like clapping back. They're the ones who have been up all night, some of them really early in the morning, out in the cold.

"I had a real sense of privilege and honour to be a part of that.”

DI Fallahi said it ‘was a very sad occasion’ but ‘also a sense of celebration for Her Majesty's life’, adding: “She gave over 70 years of public service.

"She was a true inspiration to us all. For me, it will definitely be a day in my life that I will never forget.

"It was an amazing experience. Everyone felt proud and privileged to be there.”

Surrey Chief Constable Gavin Stephens and Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman, head of operations command for Surrey Police and Sussex Police, led this week’s media briefing.Chief Superintendent Westerman was the gold commander for the policing operation, behind the Surrey stretch of the route that Her Majesty’s coffin took on her final journey from London to Windsor.

He said: “Monday was a moment in history for us as we said goodbye to her Majesty the Queen.

"The Surrey and Sussex Police team was one of our largest ever policing operations.

“It was many years in the planning. We reviewed it regularly and have done over the years.

"Nevertheless, when the news broke, there was still a huge amount of work to do to finalise those plans and implement them within ten days."

Chief Superintendent Westerman said there were a ‘number of different policing operations across Surrey and Sussex’, including at Gatwick Airport.

He said: “Foreign dignitaries came through Gatwick Airport but the largest element was the policing of the funeral day itself.

"We had over a thousand police officers from Surrey and Sussex alongside special constables to ensure the safety and security of Her Majesty on her final journey.

"The operation was meticulously planned by our team.

"It was, ultimately, a very successful policing operation and we were honoured and privileged to play a part in the nation's response to this sad but quite remarkable event.”

Chief Superintendent Westerman said the force ‘can always learn lessons and improve’ but the operation went ‘very well’.

“Operation London Bridge continues and will continue indefinitely,” he said. “There is always the need to have it planned.

"It may be different in the future and we always learn from these events.”