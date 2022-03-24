Queen's Jubilee bunting goes up in Bognor Town Centre

Bognor Regis is looking even brighter than usual today (March 24), and it's not just because of the sunshine.

Instead, it's due to colourful bunting anticipating the Queen's platinum jubilee. Sent up by town force staff earlier today, it's just one of many ways the Bognor is celebrating the event.

One of them is a proclamation written by town crier Jane Smith, which will be broadcast to viewers across the commonwealth.

The Bognor Regis Town Force putting up celebratory bunting

Celebrations for the jubilee will begin on June 2 and continue until June 5. It marks the seventy years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.