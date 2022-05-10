A painting in tribute to the Queen will be unveiled in Heathfield on the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

On Thursday (June 2), Sussex charity Friends of Sussex Hospices will unveil the painting at an at an exhibition in the Alleluia Hall adjacent to St Bartholomew’s Church.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop artist Malgorzata Nierobisz kindly gave permission for her original painting to be used in this collaborative project - which saw 70 artists reproduce one small section of the picture.

Pop artist Malgorzata Nierobisz kindly gave permission for her original painting to be used in this collaborative project

These will be collated into a new version of the image which, after the exhibition, will be auctioned to the highest bidder to raise funds for the 13 Sussex hospice care providers.

Maggie Thurgood, leader of the project, said: “It’s been great fun being part of creating this image to honour the Queen’s extraordinary reign whilst at the same time raising much needed funds for our local hospices.”

The artwork will be on display in Cross in Hand from Thursday (June 2) until Monday (June 6) from 11am to 5pm as part of the Waldron Jubilee Jamboree.

Auction bids will be taken throughout the exhibition and online here