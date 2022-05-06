Lewes will be hosting a number of events to celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

The County Town of Sussex will begin celebrations on the evening of Thursday (June 2) - when a chain of beacons will be lit across the county starting from Windsor to mark the start of the weekend festivities.

Lewes will be part of that chain with its own beacon on the hills above the town.

On Saturday (June 4) at approximately 11am a procession of local dancers from The Dance Academy of Lewes will be led by Lewes Fire Engine from County Hall arriving at the the Malling Brooks Field at midday. The Mayor of Lewes has been invited to join the procession.

When the procession arrives at the Malling Brooks Field, The Lewes Platinum Jubilee Committee have said the celebrations will commence.

Fairground rides, stalls and arena displays including a Tug of War. The Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band are booked to play in the afternoon when afternoon teas will also be available. Further entertainment will be provided on stage with live band music throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

The band line-up for the event will include local bands The Contenders and The Kondoms. Who will be joined by The JjARRS, Le Freak (a Tribute Band to CHIC and Nile Rogers) and The Get Back Beats.

Various Refreshment and Street Food Stalls and a Bar will be available throughout the day.

At about 10pm the music will pause, while the town witnesses an aerial firework display which will be launched from the hills above Lewes. The fireworks are being supplied by Lewes Town Council.

The evening is expected to conclude at 11pm.

The Lewes Platinum Jubilee Committee said any surplus income from the event will go to Charities.

A Souvenir Programme will be available from mid-May and the Lewes Platinum Jubilee Committee are also making available other souvenir merchandise including enamel badges, tote bags and bone china mugs.