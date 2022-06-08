The free lunchtime event attracted people of all ages, with some even dressing up in 1950s outfits to mark the occasion.

Organisers Katherine Jarman and Michelle Harbord from Aldingbourne Parish Council said they were delighted with the turnout and the community spirit shown by everyone.

It was a great chance for neighbours and friends to catch up with a few drinks and a huge variety of food.

The hall was beautifully decorated with flags, bunting and flowers, and music was played while memorable pictures from the Queen's life were displayed on the big screen.

See pictures from the day below.

