Celebrations extended across the weekend, with a series of events organised by Arundel Town Council.

Two special events on Thursday, June 2 kicked off the weekend's celebrations. See pictures here.

There was a procession and Service of Thanksgiving in the Town Square, followed by an evening of musical entertainment and the lighting of a beacon by His Grace, the Duke of Norfolk on the historic Hiorne Tower in recognition of The Queen's long and selfless service.

Hiorne Tower and Arun Choral Society. Picture by Charlie Waring.

On Saturday, June 4, a community picnic with children's games and live music from the Phoenix Big Band gave residents the chance to dance their way through the decades of The Queen's reign.

Despite the chilly British weather and the threat of thunderstorms, the 'Platinum Party at the Palace' concert was screened live from the BBC in the evening on a giant outdoor screen.

Town events manager, Tracy Clayton, said: "I'd like to say a public thank you to everyone who helped with the Platinum Jubilee - our community volunteers; the newly formed 'Team Arundel' and committee of the Arundel Festival of the Arts, and the Arundel organisations and businesses who stepped up to loan equipment and donate their time and resources.”

The Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt, said: "We are celebrating the Queen's dedication and service to our country.

In the last 70 years we have lived through a period of turmoil and massive change and throughout the Queen has provided us with a reassuring sense of continuity.

That is what we are going to continue to celebrate in Arundel throughout this Jubilee year."

Residents are being invited to participate in a series of competitions - art, photography, writing and garden floral displays - to create a record of the town during the Jubilee year.

Winning entries will be recognised at a public exhibition at the Town Hall at the end of the year.

Finally, some of these entries will be chosen to be included in a time capsule to be buried on December 31, 2022 to mark this historic year for the town.