Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Boxgrove Jubilee Celebrations in Pictures

On Saturday, June 4 Boxgrove hosted its Family Fun Day on the green outside of Boxgrove Village Hall from 12pm to 5pm.
There was a music and magic show for the children attending from 12pm to 2pm and live music from the Naked Bass Band from 2pm to 5pm.
Boxgrove village hall jubilee party. Minnie Gill at the Boxhall Village Hall Jubilee Party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
DM22060291a.jpg. Boxgrove village hall jubilee party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
DM22060306a.jpg. Mark Fisher and Hannah Bickford, Tao Dragons at the Boxgrove Village Hall Jubilee Party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
DM22060335a.jpg. Stephen Hogan with his Daimler Ferret Scout Car at the Boxgrove Village Hall Jubilee Street Party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
