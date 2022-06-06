DM22060353a.jpg. Boxgrove village hall jubilee party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Boxgrove Jubilee Celebrations in Pictures

Boxgrove residents came out in full force to celebrate Her Majesty’s milestone.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:19 am

On Saturday, June 4 Boxgrove hosted its Family Fun Day on the green outside of Boxgrove Village Hall from 12pm to 5pm.

There was a music and magic show for the children attending from 12pm to 2pm and live music from the Naked Bass Band from 2pm to 5pm.

1. Boxgrove Jubilee Celebrations: In Pictures

Boxgrove village hall jubilee party. Minnie Gill at the Boxhall Village Hall Jubilee Party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

2. Boxgrove Jubilee Celebrations: In Pictures

DM22060291a.jpg. Boxgrove village hall jubilee party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

3. Boxgrove Jubilee Celebrations: In Pictures

DM22060306a.jpg. Mark Fisher and Hannah Bickford, Tao Dragons at the Boxgrove Village Hall Jubilee Party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

4. Boxgrove Jubilee Celebrations: In Pictures

DM22060335a.jpg. Stephen Hogan with his Daimler Ferret Scout Car at the Boxgrove Village Hall Jubilee Street Party. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

