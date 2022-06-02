Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Brighton and Hove – here are the events you won't want to miss over the weekend

The city council has approved 81 road closures – 79 are for residential street parties and two for pubs.

The council said it had also received eight applications from community groups to have events in open spaces, parks and gardens and had allocated £6,621 in funding for 16 community events.

Most of the street parties are happening on Saturday and Sunday with a handful starting the celebrations today (Thursday, June 2).

Wish ward councillors Robert Nemeth and Garry Peltzer-Dunn will be switching on the new Hove Beacon at 9.45pm on tonight (Thursday, June 2)

In Hove, the George Payne Jubilee Street Party is due to be held from 12-8pm today (Thursday, June 2) with plenty of food, live music and family friendly activities.

For children, the entertainment includes a Miss Sparkle Kid's Party, Go Wilds bouncy castle, face painting, Punch & Judy show, cartoon drawing and crown workshop and a fancy dress Instagram competition.

Beacon lighting

At Hove seafront in the evening today (Thursday), the rebuilt beacon will be lit by Wish ward councillors Robert Nemeth and Garry Peltzer-Dunn.

The councillors campaigned to bring the beacon back to life and have organised a special celebration event, which starts at 8.45pm with music from Hangleton Brass Band, Sussex Harmonisers and bell-ringers from St Leonard's Church.

The rough timings for the event are:

8:45pm – Brass band as people start to arrive

9pm – Welcome

9:05 – Brass band

9:10 – Bell ringers

9:20 – Singers

9:35 – Speeches, brass band, and singers – National Anthem

9:45 – Lighting the Beacon

9:50 – Farewell address and thanks; brass band

Our Royal Picnic

On Saturday, June 4, the city council In collaboration with Brighton Fringe will be celebrating in style in the Royal Pavilion Garden.

People are invited to bring their own picnic to enjoy with family and friends and there will be entertainment throughout the day.

The programme of activities includes:

Midday to 12:45 – Storytelling with Living Paintings: Living Paintings is a book publisher for blind adults and children, they will be leading a theatrical storytelling of the book Giraffes cannot Dance with Author Guy Parker-Rees.

1pm to 1:45pm – Ensonglopedia: A musical and alphabetical adventure, with a series of super songs, some serious, some somewhat sillier some say, on a selection of (sometimes scientific) subjects. All songs are siphoned from the synapses of semi-Swede John Hinton.

1:45pm to 2pm – James Dalton (to be confirmed): Musician James Dalton explores his time growing up as a performer amongst the people and venues that make up the iconic music city by the sea, Asbury Park, New Jersey. Part coming of age, part insider tell all.

2pm to 2:30pm – Prehysterical: Children's acrobatics show from HeadFirst Acrobats.

2:30pm to 3pm – Robin Sparrow: Local cellist.

3pm to 3:15pm - Richard Filby: Juggler and entertainer.

3:15pm to 3:30pm – Twig the Pixie: Children's comedian and storyteller - a local Brighton favourite.

3:30pm to 3:45pm – Dylan Inglethorpe: Eight year old local comedian.

3:45pm to 4pm – Mr Pineapplehead: Local beloved children's entertainer.

Street parties

Of the 81 road closures approved by the council, most streets have planned their parties for Saturday and Sunday.

They include (this is not a complete list):

Saturday June 4:

Hove – Westbourne Place, closed from 10am until 7pm; Westbourne Street, closed from 10am until 10pm; part of Langdale Gardens, closed from 10am until 9pm; Berriedale Avenue, closed from 9.30am until 2.30pm; Worcester Villas, closed from 1pm until 10pm; Shirley Street, closed from 10am until 5pm.

Portslade – Southdown Road, closed from 11am until 4pm; North Close, from property numbers 10 to 20, closed from 10am until 10pm; Fairfield Gardens, closed from 10am until 10pm.

Brighton – Tivoli Road, closed from 10am until 10pm; St Nicholas Road, closed from 12pm until 10pm; Montpelier Villas, closed from 12am until 9pm; Camelford Street, closed from 12pm until 10pm; Freshfield Street, closed from 10am until 6pm.

Sunday, June 5:

Hove – Bigwood Avenue, closed 10am until 10pm; Rochester Gardens, closed 2pm until 9pm; Sackville Gardens, closed from12pm until 7pm; Walsingham Road, closed from 10am until 10pm; Welbeck Avenue, closed from 12pm until 6pm; Cranmer Avenue, closed from 12pm until 9pm; St Leonard's Gardens, closed from 10am until 7pm; Honey Croft, closed from 11am until 6pm.

Portslade – Southdown Road from North Lane to Farm Close, closed from 10am until 8pm.

Brighton – Foundry Street, closed from 12pm until 6pm; North Gardens, closed from 12pm until 8pm; Kemp Street, closed from 10am until 10pm; Hythe Road, closed from 10am until 9.30pm; Maldon Road, closed from 10am until 8pm.

Saltdean Lido

