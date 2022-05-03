Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: This is how many party requests require road closures in Crawley

Crawley Borough Council has been inundated with street party permits to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Here is a breakdown of the areas the 21 parties will be taking place in across the town to mark the occasion on June 5 and how many roads in those areas will be closed:
Forge Wood x1 Furnace Green x1 Gossops green x2 Ifield x1 Langley Green X1 Maidenbower x1 Pound Hill x5 Southgate x4 Three Bridges x2 Tilgate x3
If you need advice on hosting your own Jubilee street party, please visit:https://www.gov.uk/organise-street-party