On Friday, June 3, Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral hosted a special Jubilee picnic on the Cathedral Green between midday and 3pm, followed by the city’s Platinum Jubilee Parade the following day.
There were also numerous events held across the district for the celebrations, including in Boxgrove.
1. Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Chichester Celebrations in Pictures
DM22060173a.jpg. Eliza Ali and Daniel Carson at the Gala Procession and Family Fun Day at Priory Park . Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
DM22060171a.jpg. St Joseph's Infant School at the Gala Procession and Family Fun Day at Priory Park. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
DM22060243a.jpg. Gala procession and Family fun day at Priory Park, Chichester. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
DM22060162a.jpg. Gala procession and Family fun day at Priory Park, Chichester. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
