DM22060196a.jpg. Fishbourne Rainbows at the Gala Procession and Family Fun Day at Priory Park. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Chichester Celebrations in Pictures

Chichester residents came out in full force to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:56 am

On Friday, June 3, Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral hosted a special Jubilee picnic on the Cathedral Green between midday and 3pm, followed by the city’s Platinum Jubilee Parade the following day.

There were also numerous events held across the district for the celebrations, including in Boxgrove.

DM22060173a.jpg. Eliza Ali and Daniel Carson at the Gala Procession and Family Fun Day at Priory Park . Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

DM22060171a.jpg. St Joseph's Infant School at the Gala Procession and Family Fun Day at Priory Park. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

DM22060243a.jpg. Gala procession and Family fun day at Priory Park, Chichester. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

DM22060162a.jpg. Gala procession and Family fun day at Priory Park, Chichester. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

