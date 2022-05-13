Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Full list of Rother road closures for street parties

Many roads across Rother will be closed to traffic next month as a result of the extended Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

By Richard Gladstone
Friday, 13th May 2022, 1:00 pm
Road closed

Ahead of the celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we have put together a list of the scheduled road closures for street parties across the four-day celebration.

According to Rother District Council, these roads will be closed on the following dates between June 2 and June 5.

June 2

Galley Hill View, Bexhill

Caldbec Hill, Battle, Lighting of brazier for Jubilee Celebrations

June 3

Mill Corner, Northiam

June 4

Meads Avenue, Bexhill

Vicarage Road, Burwash Common

Chepbourne Road, Bexhill

June 5

Faygate Close, Bexhill

Bushy Croft, Bexhill

Pages Lane, Bexhill

Glengorse, Battle

Richmond Grove, Bexhill

Langham Road, Robertsbridge

Silvester Road, Bexhill

Bewl Bridge Close

Knebworth Road, Bexhill

Colebrook Road, Bexhill

The Barnhams, Bexhill

Highlands Close, Bexhill

Bowrey Place, Bexhill

