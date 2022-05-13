Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Full list of Rother road closures for street parties

Ahead of the celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we have put together a list of the scheduled road closures for street parties across the four-day celebration.
According to Rother District Council, these roads will be closed on the following dates between June 2 and June 5.
June 2
Galley Hill View, Bexhill
Caldbec Hill, Battle, Lighting of brazier for Jubilee Celebrations
June 3
Mill Corner, Northiam
June 4
Meads Avenue, Bexhill
Vicarage Road, Burwash Common
Chepbourne Road, Bexhill
June 5
Faygate Close, Bexhill
Bushy Croft, Bexhill
Pages Lane, Bexhill
Glengorse, Battle
Richmond Grove, Bexhill
Langham Road, Robertsbridge
Silvester Road, Bexhill
Bewl Bridge Close
Knebworth Road, Bexhill
Colebrook Road, Bexhill
The Barnhams, Bexhill
Highlands Close, Bexhill
Bowrey Place, Bexhill