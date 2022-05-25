According to Mid Sussex District Council these roads will be closed on the following dates between June 2 and June 5.
Thursday, June 2:
William Allen Lane, Lindfield.
Friday, June 3:
Savill Road, Lindfield
The Quadrant, Keymer, Hassocks
Old Road, East Grinstead
Manor Road, East Grinstead
Milton Crescent, East Grinstead
Condor Way, Burgess Hill
Barn Cottage Lane, Bentswood
Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill
Church Road, Copthorne
Charlwoods Road, East Grinstead
Cuckfield High Street
Hoblands, Haywards Heath
Saturday, June 4
Station Road, Horsted Keynes
Marlow Drive, Haywards Heath
Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath
Doubledays, Burgess Hill
Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath
The Street, Warninglid
Heather Close, Copthorne
Chichester Way, Burgess Hill
Garden Close, East Grinstead
Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint
Sunday, June 5
Spinney Close, Hurstpierpoint
Luxford Road, Lindfield
Street Lane, Ardingly
Woodsland Road, Hassocks
Adastra Avenue, Hassocks
Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill
Reeds Lane, Sayers Common
Ravenswood Road, Burgess Hill
Farnham Avenue, Hassocks
Haywards Road, Haywards Heath
College Road, Haywards Heath
Newlands Park, Copthorne
Eastern Road, Lindfield
Semley Road, Hassocks
Turners Mill Road, Haywards Heath
Delney Avenue, Haywards Heath
Blanford Avenue, Foxhill Haywards Heath
Gower Road, Haywards Heath
Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill
Furze Lane, East Grinstead (private road)
Compton Road, Lindfield
Ockley Way, Keymer
Triangle Road, Haywards Heath
St.Johns Avenue, Burgess Hill
Friars Oak Road, Hassocks
Hassocks Gate, Hassocks
Dickens Close, East Grinstead