Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Horsham road closures for street parties

Street parties are being held across the Horsham district to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents across the area are planning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by holding street parties and a number of roads will be closed during the four-day clebrations.

According to Horsham District Council, the following roads will be closed on dates between June 3 and June 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 3:

Church Street, Rudgwick; Milnwood Road, Horsham; Bailey Close, Horsham; Standen Place, Horsham; Newlands Road, Horsham; Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Bailey Close, Horsham.

June 4:

High Street, Partridge Green; Burford Road, Horsham; Heather Lane, Sunset Lane, Spinney Lane and Westward Lane, West Chiltington; The Hornets, Horsham; Forest Road, Horsham; Rowan Road, Rowan Close, Storrington; Granary Way, Horsham; Fern Way, Horsham; Heath Way, Horsham; Penlands Rise, Steyning; Hernbrook Drive, Horsham.

June 5: