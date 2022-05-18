Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Horsham road closures for street parties

Many roads across the Horsham district will be closed to traffic next month as a result of the extended Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 9:12 am
Street parties are being held across the Horsham district to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Street parties are being held across the Horsham district to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents across the area are planning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by holding street parties and a number of roads will be closed during the four-day clebrations.

According to Horsham District Council, the following roads will be closed on dates between June 3 and June 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

June 3:

Church Street, Rudgwick; Milnwood Road, Horsham; Bailey Close, Horsham; Standen Place, Horsham; Newlands Road, Horsham; Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Bailey Close, Horsham.

June 4:

High Street, Partridge Green; Burford Road, Horsham; Heather Lane, Sunset Lane, Spinney Lane and Westward Lane, West Chiltington; The Hornets, Horsham; Forest Road, Horsham; Rowan Road, Rowan Close, Storrington; Granary Way, Horsham; Fern Way, Horsham; Heath Way, Horsham; Penlands Rise, Steyning; Hernbrook Drive, Horsham.

June 5:

Queensway, Horsham; Holly Close, Horsham; Spencers Road, Horsham; Sycamore Rise, Barns Green; The Street, Nutbourne; Dragons Lane, Shipley; Honeywood Road, Horsham: Kestrel Close, Horsham; The Hornets, Horsham; Bedford Road, Horsham; Nightingale Walk, Billingshurst; Greenway, Horsham; Brighton Road, Horsham; Potters Croft, Horsham: Chesworth Crescent, Horsham; Newman Way, Horsham; Lower Barn Close, Horsham; Dell Lane, Billingshurst; Chestnut Road, Billingshurst; Weald Close, Horsham; Woodhatch, Southwater; Middleton Road, Horsham; Ravens Close, Horsham; Arthur Road, Horsham.

QueenResidents