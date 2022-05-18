Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Horsham road closures for street parties

Residents across the area are planning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by holding street parties and a number of roads will be closed during the four-day clebrations.
According to Horsham District Council, the following roads will be closed on dates between June 3 and June 5.
June 3:
Church Street, Rudgwick; Milnwood Road, Horsham; Bailey Close, Horsham; Standen Place, Horsham; Newlands Road, Horsham; Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Bailey Close, Horsham.
June 4:
High Street, Partridge Green; Burford Road, Horsham; Heather Lane, Sunset Lane, Spinney Lane and Westward Lane, West Chiltington; The Hornets, Horsham; Forest Road, Horsham; Rowan Road, Rowan Close, Storrington; Granary Way, Horsham; Fern Way, Horsham; Heath Way, Horsham; Penlands Rise, Steyning; Hernbrook Drive, Horsham.
June 5:
Queensway, Horsham; Holly Close, Horsham; Spencers Road, Horsham; Sycamore Rise, Barns Green; The Street, Nutbourne; Dragons Lane, Shipley; Honeywood Road, Horsham: Kestrel Close, Horsham; The Hornets, Horsham; Bedford Road, Horsham; Nightingale Walk, Billingshurst; Greenway, Horsham; Brighton Road, Horsham; Potters Croft, Horsham: Chesworth Crescent, Horsham; Newman Way, Horsham; Lower Barn Close, Horsham; Dell Lane, Billingshurst; Chestnut Road, Billingshurst; Weald Close, Horsham; Woodhatch, Southwater; Middleton Road, Horsham; Ravens Close, Horsham; Arthur Road, Horsham.