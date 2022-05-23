Hub supporter Louise Buchanan found a book of Royal wedding knitting patterns in a charity shop. She initially decided to knit a royal sovereign for a friend’s 100th birthday instead of sending a card and it caught the imagination of Fernhurst residents.

Louise said: “It is inspiring to see how people want to get involved in this community project and the love and care that they have put into their figures. Jill Mountford, one of the Hub’s regular coffee morning knitters has made made no fewer than four regal models with one wearing full ball gown, tiara and sash.”

Liz Rawlings, Hub manager who encouraged visitors to the Hub café to take up their needles, said “I knew our loyal customers were keen on knitting and crochet so I appealed for handicraft volunteers but I didn’t expect this overwhelming response. Each individual figure is a work of art, with its own character and identity, and that is before you start on the corgis. In response to public demand, many of the figures are for sale in exchange for a donation.”

The knitted Queens

On Saturday, May 28 there will be a children’s Jubilee Treasure Hunt centred around this collection. Children up to age 11 can pick up a Royal Treasure Map between 10 am and 11.30 to follow the trail which will finish in the ‘Royal Enclosure’ at the Hub with these gorgeous figures on display and a prize for all entrants.

The Hub gift shop has a full range of Jubilee stationery including bunting, table napkins and some very special socks covered in royal crowns which are proving popular with all ages.

On Wednesday, June 1 a free cream tea will be offered between 2pm and 4pm to all who wish to join the Fernhurst Hub in celebrating the once in a lifetime Platinum Jubilee. This will be followed by an art exhibition featuring established Lynchmere artist Sam Fairbairn, on show at the Hub from May 30 until the end of July.

For more information, visit www.fernhursthub.org.uk