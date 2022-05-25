Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Midhurst and Petworth resident gear up to jam-packed weekend

The Queen during a visit to Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst in 2017.

With festivities kicking off from Thursday, June 2, and running along the special bank-holiday weekend, town councils, community groups and neighbours are coming together to mark the 70th year since the 96-year-old’s ascent to the throne.

Midhurst Town Council and Easebourne Parish Council teamed up with the Cowdray Estate to run a series of events including a beacon-lighting ceremony on St Ann’s Hill, dance performances, live music and so much more.

A spokesperson for Midhurst Town Council said: “It is a rare opportunity that we as a Council get to work so closely with our neighbouring Parish Council at Easebourne and with the Cowdray Estate, to bring together an event for all of our residents. We are pleased to be able to mark such a momentous occasion in British History in this way.”

Meanwhile in Petworth, the Leconfield Singers will be performing at the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre along with refreshments. Scenes from Buckhingham Palace will be also be live streamed in Market Square.

Petworth Town Council has also announced that a commemorative jubilee seat will be unveiled in Market Square by Lord Egremont and chair of the town council, Liz Singleton.

The chair has been specially built by Shirley Smith and Sons Ltd of Leicester and, thanks to funding from South Downs National Planning Authority, the cost of £4250 was met.

Petworth Town Council will also be commemorating the jubilee with the planting of a white flowering cherry tree in Rosemary Gardens as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, which has been grant funded by Chichester District Council.

A plaque under the tree will be unveiled as part of the beacon lighting event on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

A number of temporary road closures will be in place across the weekend including School Lane in Fittleworth and Hillfield Park, Market Square, High Street and Lombard Street in Petworth